Drishyam 3 Confirmed? Report Claims Malayalam and Hindi Versions To Release On Same Day

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 is in theatres and is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. While fans are enjoying the sequel of the crime thriller, here’s some exciting news for all. If a recent report by E-Times is to be believed, Drishyam 3 will be made too.

Yes, you read it right. The entertainment portal claimed that Drishyam 3 will be made and will be released in both, Malayalam and Hindi on the same day. Reportedly, the decision of releasing both versions on the same day has been taken to ensure that the suspense does not get leaked. “The idea of the third part was originally there as well, the stupendous collection has only strengthened it. Clearly, this franchise is hear to stay," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu in the lead, Drishyam was a superhit movie that was widely loved by the audience. The film was inspired by Mohanlal’s Malayalam movie of the same name. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is set seven years after Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) was given a clean chit in a case revolving around a missing young boy. The film revisits the events of Oct 2, 2014 — as seen in the first Drishyam film — but with a different perspective. This time around, Vijay is not only questioned by Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) but also by IG Tarun Ahlawat (played by Akshaye Khanna).

Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 has so far collected Rs 64 crores. On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that same and claimed that the film might hit Rs 100 crore club in less than a week. “#Drishyam2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG… Creates HAVOC on Day 3… Reboots and revives biz… Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back… Targets ₹ 💯 cr in *Week 1*… This one’s a SMASH-HIT… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr. Total: ₹ 64.14 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

