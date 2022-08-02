Drishyam Star Ishita Dutta Wants to Play Bengali Character: 'I Want to Show My Real Bengali Side'

Ishita Dutta’s journey to Bollywood is interesting. The actress made her television debut in 2013 with Ek Ghar Banaunga, playing the role of Poonam. Two years later, she forayed into Bollywood with Nishikant Kamat’s Drishyam. Her performance was widely appreciated. The actress, who hails from Jamshedpur, has now expressed her desire to try her hand in regional cinema.

In a recent interaction, the actress confessed she wants to play a Bengali character on screen. She said she wanted to show her fans her Bengali side.

“Regional cinema is making a lot of interesting content and I feel it is the right time for me as an actor to explore every aspect of it. Being a Bengali and since I know the language, I would love to explore a Bengali character deeply rooted with the culture, showing my real Bengali side to my fans," she said.

She further added, “As an actor, I want to be part of all kinds of content and story-telling, be it web, films, or TV. I don’t mind doing TV while I’m doing films."

Ishita Dutta tied the knots with her long-time beau and co-star Vatsal Sheth in 2017. They fell in love during the filming of the TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. They will soon celebrate five years of togetherness. In another interview with ETimes, the actress had shared how she relies on Vatsal.

“Vatsal is the mature one in our relationship, also because he’s older to me. Whenever I have a problem or I feel like crying I go to him as he’s my go to person for everything. On the other hand, I feel that in our relationship I am more of a fun person. I talk a lot and I like to go out and have fun and he’s exactly the opposite. But we absolutely enjoy each other’s company," she said.

On the work front, Ishita Dutta will soon be revisiting her role of Anju Salgaonkar in Drishyam 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. The actress has previously appeared in regional films like Chanakyudu, Yenidu Manasali and Raja Rajendra.

