Drop What You're Doing And Watch Amruta Subhash, Her Mother And Cousin Sing

Amruta Subhash has constantly received adulation for her acting performances in films like Gully Boy, Shwaas, Astu and others. Apart from acting, Amruta is also equally talented when it comes to singing and her recent reel is a testament to the same. The actress is singing the popular musical number Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye from the film Anand directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee in this reel. Amruta’s singing partners for this song are her mother and cousin. Amruta wrote in the caption, “Today my cousin’s sister came from Delhi.. this was precious Ashwini Tai.. love and hugs!".

Colleagues and social media users loved the reel and showered it with compliments. Jitesh Pillai, the editor of Filmfare magazine dropped a heart emoticon, signifying his love for their singing. Bhawana Somaaya, another film journalist, couldn’t help praising it and wrote that it was her favourite song. Journalist Amit Bhatia also applauded the singing, saying that it was one of Amruta’s most melodious works to date. Rest others were also left awestruck with the perfect timing and expressions showcased by Amruta, her mother and cousin.

Apart from this reel, Amruta has also dominated headlines for her theatre play Phirse Honeymoon directed by Sandesh Kulkarni. Amruta has adapted this play in Hindi and portrayed the lead role as well. Sandesh, Amit Phalke & Kaushal Jobanputra have also performed key roles in this play. A recent show of this play was held on January 19. Phirse Honeymoon’s storyline revolves around a couple, who revisits their honeymoon destination to spice up their mundane relationship. As they reach Hotel Dreamland, the past starts merging with the present. The space-time metric falls apart and dreamlike events start unfolding in a humorous, edgy and breathtaking manner. The couple must deal with the past before they can dream of the future

In addition to Phirse Honeymoon, Amruta had also won accolades for her flawless acting in web series Wonder Women written and directed by Anjali Menon.

