Drushyam 2: Venkatesh Daggubati Returns as Duty-bound Family Man in Gripping Trailer

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati’s Telugu crime thriller Drushyam 2 is all set to premiere on November 25. Prime Video on Friday, announced the global premiere of the film, which is an official remake of the Malayalam movie Drishyam 2.

Along with the release announcement, the makers of Drushyam 2 unveiled an intense trailer, which creates much anticipation. The trailer opens with people in the town questioning the proceedings of the criminal case related to Ram Babu. The police are seen discussing how a murder case has been haunting them for six years, with no proof or whatsoever. As the trailer goes on, the makers have compiled some powerful scenes increasing the anticipation.

Read: Kurup Star Dulquer Salmaan’s Adorable Pictures With His Wife And Daughter, Take A Look

Advertisement

Being a sequel to the much-hyped Drushyam, the movie stars Venkatesh, who reprises Mohan Lal from the Malayalam original.

Read: US Series Ray Donovan to Get Hindi Remake, Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati to Star

Actress Meena plays Venkatesh’s wife in the movie, while Kruthika, Esther Anil, Sampath Raj, and Poorna are to appear in important roles.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drushyam 2 is produced by D. Suresh Babu, Rajkumar Sethupathy, and Antony Perumbavoor of Suresh Productions, Rajkumar Theatres, and Max Movies. After a lot of ambiguity, the makers announced the OTT release of this movie, which was supposed to get a theatrical release.

Venkatesh is also featuring in his maiden web series Rana Naidu on Netflix, co-starring Rana Daggubati. The Indian adaptation of acclaimed American TV series Ray Donovan, the series will follow the life of Rana Naidu, the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem.

(Agencies inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.