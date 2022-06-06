DSX: Kareena Kapoor Jokes Co-star Vijay Varma Is Reading Her Texts in This BTS Pic; Ajun Kapoor in Splits

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid social user and she often treats her fans to intriguing glimpses of her personal and professional life. The Jab We Met actress who is currently busy in the shoot of her debut Netflix film titled ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’ took to Instagram on Monday and treated fans to fun BTS pic from the sets of the film. The snap also features her co-star in the movie Vijay Varma.

In the photo, Kareena Kapoor seems to be peeping into her phone. However, what caught our attention was Vijay’s hilarious reply. He revealed that Kareena receives messages mostly from Nawaab Sahab (she has saved her husband Saif Ali Khan’s name on her phone as Nawaab Sahab, because he is the Nawab of a town named Pataudi in Haryana) and her nanny.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor captioned the post, “Acha Vijay are you trying to read my messages? #DSX Shoot".

Soon after she dropped the post, Vijay Varma replied, “Yeah most of them were from someone called nawaab sahab and nanny".

Arjun Kapoor also commented, “Then toh he will know too much" and added a laughing emoticon.

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor will be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming project. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Apart from Kareena, the film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Well, this isn’t the first time Kareena has posted a fun BTS picture from the sets of DSX. Earlier, Last month, the team was shooting in Kalimpong and Darjeeling in West Bengal. The actress posted a cute picture with her little munchkin Jeh as she prepped for her shot.

In the photo posted by Bebo, we Kareena getting her hair styled as she sits in front of her little one, while Jeh looks back at her. Kareena looks uber cool in a purple shirt and blue denim pants. She rounded off her look with a pair of sneakers. The actress was seen seated in between her stylist and make-up artists, while she took care of her little munchkin. Kareena could be seen getting playful with her son as she made a cute face while talking to Jeh. It seems like the actress is a pro at multi-tasking, as she is aptly balancing her work life with her personal life.

Advertisement

Taking to the comments section, she wrote, “double whammy!!😍😍Getting ready with the best man for company…♥️DAY-4-Kalimpong ⭐️#Devotionofsuspectx."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan and Mona Singh. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of south actor Naga Chaitanya. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film will release on August 11, 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.