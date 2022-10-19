Dua Lipa Rubs Shoulders With Queen Consort Camilla at Booker Prize 2022 Event

In a memorable moment, global popstar Dua Lipa met and shared a conversation with the newly crowned Queen Camilla. The Queen Consort Camilla met the award-winning singer as she stepped out to attend the Booker Prize ceremony in London on Monday, October 17. The senior royal presented this year’s Booker Prize for Fiction and attended a reception and dinner event. The Queen consort delightedly greeted organizers, short-listed authors, contest judges, and performers, which included the One Kiss singer.

The Queen Consort and Dua Lipa shared an animated conversation at the Booker Prize events, which were held at the Roundhouse in London. Take a look at a few pictures from the event that Dua posted. The second picture on the slide showed the Queen and Dua sharing a candid moment with a laugh.

The two women are connected by their love of literature-Queen Camilla has long been a champion of literacy in her public and social work, while Dua delivered a keynote speech about how a “love of literature inspired her success on stage.” Additionally, Queen Camilla spoke to Percival Everett, who is nominated for The Trees, and Shehan Karunatilaka, who wrote The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, according to a report in People. The latter, went on to bag the award that night.

The Booker Prize celebrations are being held physically after a hiatus of three years due to pandemic regulations. Queen Camilla presented the prestigious prize-worth over $56,750-for the seventh time. The other finalist writers are each awarded about $2,840 in prize money and can look forward to an increase in wide global readership due to the hugely publicized event.

Other contenders for the prestigious prize included titles such as Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo, Treacle Walker by Alan Garner, Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan, and Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout.

