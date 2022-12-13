Dua Lipa Sparks Romance Rumours With Jack Harlow After Dating Speculation With Trevor Noah

Rumours have been going around that there might be a new Hollywood couple. British Pop Sensation of Albanian origin Dua Lipa and rapper Jack Harlow are reportedly dating. This comes after Jack wrote a song about Dua Lipa in his recent album. According to Page Six, the duo have gotten along well following this musical exchange and are now dating each other. Jack’s latest album feature is entitled “Dua Lipa.” He also mentioned that before the album came out, he called Dua Lipa on FaceTime to get her blessing in May. However, her response was somewhat awkward, she only gave him the nod. The duo was also recently seen at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in November and it seems that’s where the two actually hit it off.

Page Six also mentioned that according to a source, “he was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].” Jack even flew to New York City to meet up with her after she appeared on Z100 Jingle Ball on Friday. It was also mentioned that the duo were spotted arriving separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District for lunch the next day.

Advertisement

The duo also appeared to be trying their best not to be seen together. They slipped into a private entrance but were later spotted leaving the restaurant separately. The source close to Jack added, “he is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah also sparked dating rumours when they were spotted having a romantic dinner in New York City in September. They were having an intimate meal at a Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily’s, in the East Village. Page Six reported that an eyewitness said, “They were quietly sitting away from everyone else at the restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal.” They also revealed that the couple “left together and walked,” stopping a few times “for long embraces” and even “kissed.”

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa was recently granted Albania citizenship by the President of Albania, Bajram Begaj. The singer also shared a set of snaps and clips on her Instagram handle and thanked the President and Mayor Erion Veliaj for the honour.

Read all the Latest Movies News here