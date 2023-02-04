Groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra has finally reached Jaisalmer where he will be tying the knot with Kiara Advani at the Suryagarh palace. The ‘Dulhe Raja’ can be seen looking dashing in all-black attire in the photos shared by the paparazzi. The Shershaah co-stars will be tying the knot on January 6 in the presence of their family members and close industry friends. Kiara reached the city earlier in the day with ace-designer Manish Malhotra.

Sidharth was accompanied by his family members. Before entering his car, he smiled at the paparazzi calling for him.

As soon as the post was shared, netizens took to the comment section to welcome the groom and praise him. One fan wrote, “Woohoooo! Aagye Dulhe Raja ❤️" while another fan added, “The Most Good Looking Pair of Indian cinema ❤️ Sid x Kiara " Another comment read, “Awwwww❤️❤️"

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda seemed to have confirmed Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding. She took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she was travelling to Rajasthan for a ‘big fat Indian wedding’. Although the mehendi artist did not reveal anything, it was being speculated that she was visiting Jaisalmer for Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in Misson Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. Next, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. This will mark the actor’s web debut. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She has SatyaPrem Ki Katha in the pipeline with Kartik Aaryan and RC15 with Ram Charan.

