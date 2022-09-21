Dulquer Salmaan And Sunny Deol-Starrer Chup's Tickets Sell Out Within 10 Minutes

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol-starrer Chup: Revenge of the Artist had a “Freeview" show organised by the makers on Tuesday, September 20. The tickets for the preview show, which was held for the audience, sold out within a few minutes. The tickets were listed on Bookmyshow on September 19, at noon and they sold out within the first ten minutes. Chup is all set to hit the big screen on September 23.

Preview shows are quite popular in Bollywood. However, a freeview show for netizens before the official release is not that usual in Indian cinema. Chup: Revenge of the Artist marks Dulquer Salmaan’s third Bollywood movie. The romantic psychological thriller film is directed by R Balki. The film’s freeview show was organised across India, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Delhi, Kochi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, on Tuesday, September 21. The show details were shared by Dulquer on Instagram.

Along with Balki, Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani have also contributed to writing the screenplay and dialogues of Chup. Alongside Dulquer, the film stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanvantari in the lead roles. Its plot revolves around a Guru Dutt fan. The intriguing crime thriller shows the fan as a serial killer who targets critics for writing extremely negative reviews. It pays homage to Guru Dutt’s 1959 movie Kaagaz Ke Phool.

In an interview with India Today, Dulquer opened up about his films receiving bad reviews. He said – “I have often read a lot of nasty things about myself in reviews. People have even written that I should quit movies, and I am not made for it. It’s usually the same thing that I shouldn’t be here. This is not my calling. It’s really harsh."

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Sita Ramam, which also starred Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The movie was praised by critics and audiences alike. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

