Dulquer Salmaan Banned By Kerala Theatre Owners After Salute Goes to OTT

Dulquer Salmaan has found himself in controversy after Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) decided to ban his films. The theatre owners association has said they will not co-operate with Dulquer Salman movies. The decision was made after Dulquer Salmaan announced that this upcoming home production film Salute will release on OTT.

Salute is backed by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film stars Dulquer in the lead as well. The film was slated to release on January 15 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The association has claimed that the production house and the association had a release agrement in place. However, the production house decided to release the film directly on the OTT platform with no discussion made with the association.

This move prompted FEUOK to take this drastic step. The association has also decided to not co-operate with movies that star Dulquer Salmaan and films that are produced by him. Dulquer is yet to react to FEUOK’s decision.

Dulquer Salmaan announced that his upcoming Malayalam film will skip the theatrical release and premiere directly on SonyLIV on 18 March. “SonyLIV and Wayfarer films are glad to come together to bring you #Salute directed by Roshan Andrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay," he captioned a post in which he announced the film’s release on the platform. In the movie, Dulquer plays the role of a police officer.

Salute has been written by duo writers Bobby and Sanjay. The film also stars Diana Penty. She will be making her Malayalam film debut with the movie. The film also stars Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saikumar, Binu Pappu, Deepak Parambol, and Saniya Iyappan.

The actor’s previous Malayalam film Kurup was released in theatres and came as a relief to the box office amid the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. His recent Tamil film Hey Sinamika was also released in theatres.

