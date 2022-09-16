Dulquer Salmaan on Cancel Culture: It is Not There in South, We Are Hearing About It First in Bollywood

Advertisement

"The boycott culture is overpowering these days because of social media. You can write anything (on social media), so people start writing things with their own agendas, without any responsibilities. There is no cancel culture in the south, we are hearing about it first in Bollywood," the actor told Prabhat Khabar.

Before Dulquer, a lot of celebrities spoke up against the boycott culture in Bollywood. Back-to-back Bollywood films from Laal Singh Chaddha to Raksha Bandhan, Liger to Brahmastra have been the target of the Boycott trend on Twitter. Prominent faces like Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Suniel Shetty, and Shefali Shah have spoken on the topic in great detail.

Making a joke about the current climate of the country, especially towards cinema, Anurag Kashyap told us in an exclusive interview, “I am amused because I feel these trolls want to boycott everything. There is a trend of boycott culture in this country. Itne saare log bol rahe hai boycott karo films ko, phir bhi log jaa rahe hai movies dekhne (laughs). I just thought we should also be in the trend. The boycott culture is a joke and I thought I also want to be a part of the joke and feel important just like others."

Meanwhile, talking of Dulquer Salman, after impressing the audience with his terrific performance in Sita Ramam, the actor is set to appear in R Balki’s Chup. The film revolves around the story of a serial killer who is on a rampage to kill film critics for giving extreme negative reviews. The film is a homage to Guru Dutt’s 1959 classic ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’.