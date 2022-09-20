Dulquer Salmaan on Chup: I Always Want To Be Part of Films That I'd Also Love To Watch

Chup: Revenge of the Artist is set to hit the theatres on the 23rd of September. Directed by R Balki, the film that features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, sees him playing a lonely film director. The film follows the story of a serial killer who hunts down film critics, engraves rating stars on their foreheads and brutally murders them, and also pays homage to late auteur Guru Dutt and one of his most iconic films, Kaagaz Ke Phool, which was released in 1959.

During a promotional event for the film in Delhi, R Balki and Dulquer Salmaan talked about Chup and what makes it unique for the audience.

Advertisement

On being asked about what made him get onboard for Chup, the Sita Ramam actor said, “When I wanted to become an actor, my only wish was to present different cinema, to present genuine and good content and to celebrate cinema. I have had a genuine love for cinema from childhood. As a viewer, I like each type of film, genre and language all over the world. So, it’s been my goal always that each of my films should be unique, and usme kuch ho jo main dekhna pasand karu (It should have something that I’d like to watch)."

The 36-year-old star also opened up about how he reacted when the film’s director R Balki narrated the film’s script to him.

“So, when R Balki Sir narrated the story to me – even for me – he has a varied filmography, and even for him it was a departure – and he has not done something like this before. He was very excited for me. Hum ye kehte hain ki yeh film different hogi ya hai (we say that this film will be different and is different) compared to my previous films – I genuinely felt like this. Sometimes filmmakers or actors go a little off-centre, and venture into something different – I feel very good, even as a viewer when I watch actors or directors – I love it when they surprise us. So, I knew instantly that I want to be a part of this film," said Dulquer.

Advertisement

He said the decision to do Chup was a “no-brainer" for him as it had an interesting script and also gave him a chance to collaborate with Balki, the man behind acclaimed movies such as Cheeni Kum Paa and Pad Man.

“Even though I listen to so many films across languages, ‘Chup’ stood out from all of them. From all the things that I have read about the film’s trailer, everybody feels it is a unique film. Even my friends and directors in Malayalam say this is such a terrific idea. Nobody thought of this. This is what I loved about the script. Also, working with Balki sir is a dream come true. It is not something that I imagined happening. The script being so interesting was a double bonus for me," said DQ.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ojNEwPz9tMA" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Director R Balki was asked if the film is an anti-critic movie, the Paa director said, “It is a film that showcases the fault in our thought, and what is right – from both the sides – either from the filmmaker’s side who is an artist or from a critics’ point of view. It points out what is the fault, the misunderstandings and fights, and what could happen if these problems aren’t solved. If things are not put forth sensitively to people, and if we won’t understand – what problem society can face? There isn’t anything like anti-critic or pro-critic in the film. It’s a thriller and a fun film, and it’s a romantic film in a lot of ways, it is full of fun- humour. Even though, you are doing a psychopath killer film – it has a very different kind of mood- and it’s not a scary film. It’s a fun ride in this genre"

Speaking of what is that element in the film that will attract the masses to watch the movie in theatres, the filmmaker said, “ I didn’t understand the word – mass – till yet. We all are masses and we eat the same, watch the same things, and like all the same things. Mass doesn’t mean that it should have 4 songs or 4 fight scenes, or hero and heroine should do this or that – there is no rule for mass today. And in today’s day in age, we are breaking all the rules of cinema. It’s not that we are making an art film or a meaningful film."

“Every film should be meaningful, but every film should have entertainment and fun, but that could be a different kind of fun. We have defined that a mass film should have action, should have humongous sets or should be a period film, and should have a big budget or VFX. Sometimes, simple thoughts can be mass, and that is how the movie is. When we use the word critics – it feels very un-massy. We haven’t used these words to date. We have to do something new with each passing day and which is why people would come and watch it. It is a thrilling fun film," adds Balki.

Apart from Dulquer, the crime thriller also features Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here