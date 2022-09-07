Dulquer Salmaan Pens Emotional Note for Father Mammootty on His 71st Birthday, Shares Selfies

South superstar Mammootty is celebrating his 71st birthday today. The veteran actor, who has predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema, has also managed to enthrall fans with his myriad performances in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English-language productions. In a career spanning five decades, he has acted in over 400 films. He is the recipient of several accolades, including three National Film Awards, seven Kerala State Film Awards, and thirteen Filmfare Awards South and the honorary Padma Shri.

While several celebs have wished Mammootty on his birthday, his son Dulquer Salmaan’s heartfelt note for his father is the most special one. On Wednesday, the Sita Ramam actor took to his Instagram handle to share two mirror pictures and a stunning selfie with his father. While Mammootty can be seen donning a cartoon-printed shirt and white dhoti, Dulquer was sporting crisp white casual-tshirts and joggers.

However, the actor’s wholesome and heartwarming note added charm to his social media post. The O Kadhal Kanmani star wrote, “As long as I can remember I’ve always been aware of your time. I’ve always measured it and made sure I get the most out of it. Most often I’ll call only when I feel it’s something important and worth your time. I never say Pa let’s take a photo or a selfie cause I’m aware that everywhere you go this is a constant request. It’s silly on my part but I’ve always been an over thinker. It’s the one thing Umma scolds me about always. Every year, your birthday is the day I stop overthinking and blatantly insist and say we need pictures together. This year as you were getting ready for our picture together I decided to sneak a pic and Shani captured that moment."

He continued, “These are the moments I live for. Just us at home and being us. Even though we are most often in different cities shooting our films, when I come home I feel like time has stood still. And I’m still just a boy cherishing the time he gets when his father has a day off from work. Wishing you the happiest birthday Pa. You are our everything. #HBDKing #FavouriteTimeOfYear #AnnualCelebration #SoMuchLove #Blessed (sic)."

On the professional front, Mammootty is all set to feature in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Meanwhile, Dulquer, whose recent film Sita Ramam managed to woo audience and critics, is looking forward to R Balki’s Chup: The Revenge Of The Artist that would also feature Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt. The film is slated to release on September 23.

