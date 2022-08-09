Dulquer Salmaan Pens Emotional Thank You Note After Sita Ramam Success: I Cried on the Day of Release

South actor Dulquer Salmaan has penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude towards the audience for showering immense love on him from his first film OK Bangaram to his recent release Sita Ramam. Since it hit the screens globally on August 5, Sita Ramam has garnered over ₹28 crores in worldwide box office collections. The actor sure seems overwhelmed by the response from fans.

“Filled with gratitude and emotion!!” the Malayalam heartthrob wrote as the caption to his page-long thank you letter which he dedicated to his “wonderful Telugu audience”.

“My first ever film that was dubbed in Telugu and released was ‘OK Bangaram’. Thanks to Mani Sir, you all took a chance on me and gave me immense love in my first outing. Then Nagi and Vyjayanthi gave me the opportunity to play Gemini in 'Mahanati' and even though it had grey shades, the love and respect I got for the role and film was unlike anything I expected. 'Ammadi' became a permanent part of my life wherever I went. ‘Kannulu Kannulu Dochayente’ and ‘Kurup’ were dubbed films, yet the love you gave to those films is something I'll never forget," Dulquer Salmaan wrote thanking different directors.

The actor continued about his recent venture Sita Ramam and said he knew that the team would be delivering a quality film.

“The film is a combined effort of so many artists and talents and crew and it became as beautiful as it is because of everyone involved. I cried on the day of the release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film. The love you're showing all of us be it Hanu, Mrunal, Rashmika, Sumanth Anna, Vishal, PS Vinod sir and myself, isn't something we can explain in words,” he wrote.

Concluding the note, Dulquer wrote, “Thank you to the cinema loving audience of Telugu. Thank you to the biggest believers in the art of cinema. Thank you for making me feel like your own.”

Sita Ramam is Dulquer Salmaan’s second Telugu movie after the 2018 film Mahanati.

The romantic tale Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is set in the war backdrop and narrates a love story between a soldier and his love interest. Dulquer Salmaan is playing the role of an army lieutenant named Ram in the film, who is posted in Kashmir. Alongside him, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sumanth in lead roles.

