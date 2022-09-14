Dulquer Salmaan: People Have Even Written In Their Reviews That I Should Quit Movies

After impressing the audience with his terrific performance in Sita Ramam, Dulquer Salmaan is set to appear in R Balki’s ‘Chup,’ which promises a intriguing crime drama involving a Guru Dutt fan.

R.Balki’s ‘Chup’ has created quite a buzz across the country. Apart from Dulquer, who also earned acclaimed for his role in Kurup, Chup features Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt. The film revolves around the story of a serial killer who is on a rampage to kill film critics for giving extreme negative reviews. The film is an homage Guru Dutt’s 1959 classic ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’.

During an interaction with IndiaToday.in, Dulquer Salmaan opened up about receiving “nasty" reviews for his films. Dulquer Salmaan said, “I have often read a lot of nasty things about myself in reviews. People have even written that I should quit movies and I am not made for it. It’s usually the same thing that I shouldn’t be here. This is not my calling. It’s really harsh."

Meanwhile, talking about the film ‘Chup,’ Dulquer earlier said, “I have done different films in my career, however this one really hits it out of the park in terms of the character and it’s story. It feels like you’re looking into someone’s inner workings and the character I play is especially unique so it was an altogether new experience for me."

The actor was last seen in Sita Ramam. It is a romantic movie that is set against the backdrop of a war. The Telugu film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. In an interaction with us, Dulquer earlier shared that he was happy about South filmmakers and actors finally getting recognition nationwide, thanks to the audience who are accepting films from down South like never before.

