Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur Get Wishes From Atlee Ahead of Sita Ramam Release

Director Atlee is currently working on his upcoming movie titled Jawan with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. While the director has been shooting for the film, on Monday, he took to his Twitter handle to send wishes to Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur for their upcoming movie Sita Ramam.

Atlee shared the trailer of the film and wrote, “Sita Ramam gonna be a fantastic romantic classic. Great production value kudos to @SwapnaDuttCh @VyjayanthiFilms", The tweet further read, “dulQuer bro charmingggg @iamRashmika loveable @mrunal0801 looks stunning and congratulations to entire team spl mention to the music".

Dulquer Salmaan was quick to react as he replied, “Thanks bro!! Lots of love" with red heart emojis.

Sita Ramam is a love story of a soldier set against the backdrop of war. In the film, Dulquer Salmaan essays the role of Lieutenant Ram who is romantically entangled with Sita Mahalakshmi (played by Mrunal Thakur) through a series of love letters in 1965. During the trailer launch event of the film, Dulquer revealed that the film would be his last romantic movie. Back then, the actor mentioned that he has been planning not to do romantic movies since he has been categorised as a romantic hero. “When Hanu sir came to me with this story, I couldn’t refuse," he added.

Sita Ramam will also be Mrunal’s Telugu language debut. Recently, the actress revealed that she had to undergo two months of intensive Telugu language training in order to justice to her character. For the same, a private language tutor was also roped in to impart Telegu classes to the actress.

Scheduled to be released on August 05, Sita Ramam is bankrolled by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. Written and Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie also features an assorted star cast of Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Jishu Sengupta to name a few. The music for the film has been composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar and the cinematography was helmed by P.S Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna.

