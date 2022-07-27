Dulquer Salmaan Reveals Plans of Working With Father Mammootty: I'm Just Waiting for His Decision

Superstar Dulquer Salmaan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming Telugu romantic drama film Sita Ramam. After unveiling the Tamil trailer of the film in Chennai on Tuesday, he shared details about his next movie and also opened up about his plans to work with father Mammootty. According to the actor, it is his megastar dad who has to take a call on both of them doing a film together. “I'm always ready for a film with him; whichever language it is in. I've already asked him too and I'm just waiting for his decision,” he revealed. Mammootty is a popular name in Malayalam cinema.

The much-awaited romantic tale Sita Ramam is set in the war backdrop and narrates a love story between a soldier and his love interest.

Dulquer will be seen playing the role of army lieutenant Ram who is posted in Kashmir. Alongside him, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth in lead roles. The movie directed by Hanu Raghavapudi marks the Telugu debut of Mrunal Thakur.

The Hey Sinamika star opened up about his new Telugu project at a trailer launch event in Hyderabad on Monday. According to the actor, everything about Sita Ramam felt so timeless and epic that he accepted the offer despite having decided to not work in any love stories.

“I told myself I’ll do one last love story. One for the ages. It’s been the most beautiful experience. I got to see places in India I’ve never seen in my life,” he said.

The film is set to hit the screens globally on August 5 this year.

Besides this, Dulquer Salmaan will also be seen in the Malayalam action-drama film Othiram Kadakam directed by Soubir Shahir. Another action film that he will be a part of is Abhilash Joishy’s King of Kotha.

