Dulquer Salmaan Says He Was Keen On Sita Ramam Releasing In Hindi, Dubbed For It Himself

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna-starring Sita Ramam is one of the most talked about films lately. The movie was recently released on OTT as well and is being loved across the country. The team along with the cast of the film held a press conference to celebrate the success of the movie which garnered more than Rs 100 crores at the box office.

Speaking about his experience in the film at the press conference, which was also attended by News18.com, Dulquer said, “We shot it last year, and wherever we went, Covid followed us (laughs). These are films that come once in a lifetime for actors. A lot of actors and even senior actors mentioned this. These are career-defining movies."

Ask him if he was a little skeptical about the film being released in Hindi, Dulquer shared, “I was actually very keen on it. One of my other films got pushed so I had some time in hand, and I said, ‘hey! I’m available for dubbing’."

Dulquer had earlier stated that he wants to “take a break" from doing romantic films. However, this is one of the best romantic films that the film industry has seen this year. Stating the reason behind his statement, he said, “I already have a tag looming behind me in the form of my father (Mammooty), I didn’t want another tag. It wasn’t just for the audience, but for myself as well. I wanted to show myself also that I can do other things."

The film is being compared to that of Veer Zara. Elated about the fact that his role is being compared to the king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan, Dulquer said, “Firstly, I’m a huge Shah Rukh sir fan. Both, on and off-screen. He’s such a model for all of us to follow. He’s very special. I’ve grown up watching his films. He’s always been inspirational in some way or the other. Comparing me to him is like insulting him because there’s only one Shah Rukh Khan."

