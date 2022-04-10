Dulquer Salmaan Says He Was ‘Terrified, Insecure’ When He Started Acting

This year, it will be a decade since actor Dulquer Salmaan would have made his acting debut. He had started his career in 2012 with the Malayalam film, Second Show. Since then, he has not just made a mark in the Malayalam industry, but in several other film industries across the nation as well. Now, in a recent interview, Dulquer has revealed that he was initially ‘terrified, insecure and completely unsure’ of his future.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Dulquer said, “I came into the industry literally terrified, insecure and completely unsure of my future. I used to wonder if people would be open to watching me onscreen for two hours. There were so many doubts in my head. I literally took one film at a time, and I stuck to my guns about the kind of things I want to do. I didn’t want to do remakes and sequels. I didn’t even want to do bilinguals at that time because they weren’t working well. If you told me ten years back that I would go on to work in four languages and be recognised and accepted, I wouldn’t have believed you."

The actor is all set for his appearance in two projects- R Balki’s next film and the web-series Guns and Gulaabs. Talking about his sporadic appearances, Dulquer says, “I’m humbled that the audience misses seeing me onscreen. I would rather that they miss me than be like, ‘Oh no! Not him again! We just saw him last month. He already had four releases this year. How many more films will we see him in?’ I think being a little exclusive works in my favour."

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Salute. The actor had run into problems after the actor opted for a direct OTT release. In fact, Kerala theatre owners also threatened to never release his films on theatres anymore.

