Dulquer Salmaan Shares First Look Of Actor Sumanth From Sita Ramam

Hanu Raghavapudi’s upcoming film Sita Ramam has generated tremendous chatter on social media. Sita Ramam boasts of a stellar star cast, which includes Rashmika Mandanna, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. Sita Ramam also features Sumanth Kumar, Gautam Menon and Prakash Raj in supporting roles.

Recently, Dulquer Salmaan revealed on Twitter that actor Sumanth Kumar would be essaying the role of Brigadier Vishnu Sharma in the film. Dulquer also shared Sumanth’s terrific first look from the film and wrote, “Unveiling the first look of dearest @iSumanth Anna as Brigadier Vishnu Sharma."

Dulquer’s post has gone viral with over 2,000 likes on Twitter.

Sita Ramam has been bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. Sita Ramam is touted to be a romantic drama and the film is set against the backdrop of war. The premise of the film revolves around the heart-warming love story of a soldier Ram and his love interest Sita. Dulquer Salmaan essays the role of Ram and Mrunal Thakur plays Sita. Both Dulquer and Mrunal appear to be in fine form in the film.

Additionally, Rashmika Mandanna is playing the role of a heroic Kashmiri girl, Afreen, in Sita Ramam. On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the makers of Sita Ramam shared some engrossing posters of the film on Twitter.

In the beautiful posters, Rashmika can be seen posing in an ethnic outfit and doing Adab. While sharing the posters, the makers wrote, “#EidAdhaMubarak from our rebellious #Afreen, to you and your family."

Earlier this year, the makers of the film released a beautiful poster film on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Sita Ramam has been shot in the picturesque Kashmir Valley and industry experts are predicting that the film will do well at the box office as Hanu Raghavapudi is an expert in weaving fascinating love stories.

