Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary's Romantic Track Gaya Gaya Gaya From Chup Out, R Balki Calls it 'Enigmatic'

Trailer of filmmaker R Balki’s upcoming movie Chup: Revenge Of The Artist has piqued the curiosity of many. The psychological thriller marks his debut in the violence space by taking legendary director Guru Dutt’s last film Kagaaz Ke Phool (1959) as a reference and projects a sensitive stance to depict the pain of an artist who suffers after receiving wrong criticism.

Chup: Revenge Of The Artist also exudes a retro-esque vibe and it’s being conceptually touted as a first-of-its-kind thriller. The first song from the film Gaya Gaya Gaya was dropped on Sunday and it makes for a blend of romance and thrill. While lead actors Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanvantary are seen romancing each other, recurring flashes of the murder mysteries keep the thrilling vibe intact. Gaya Gaya Gaya is composed by Amit Trivedi with lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire. Rupali Moghe and Shashwat Singh have lent their vocals to the track.

Talking about the song, Trivedi says, “Chup is a versatile film and it comes from a one-of-a-kind storyline. We had to compose something that could fall in line with the film’s essence and we found Gaya Gaya Gaya. We necessarily focused to keep the romantic element of the song alive without losing on the film’s enigmatic hint in it. The song is incredibly written by Swanand Kirkire and sung by two talented singers. The entire music score of the film is soon to release and we definitely look forward to it."

Happy to have Trivedi onboard, Balki shares, “Amit trivedi has done a fabulous job. Music score becomes important for any film and most importantly its connection to the film. Chup is an unusual fusion of romance and thrill and its music had to involve the two. Gaya Gaya Gaya aptly includes the enigmatic elements of the film and I am happy with the flow of it. The entire score is mesmerising and we are looking forward to releasing them all soon."

Apart from Salmaan and Dhanwanthary, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist also features Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Hope Productions and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The story is written by Balki and the screenplay and dialogues are co-written by Balki, Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada with its all-India distribution by Pen Marudhar. The film is set to release on September 23.

