Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup Lands in Legal Trouble; Case Filed Against Film in Kerala HC

A resident from Kochi, Kerala, has filed a case against Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup, which hits the theatres today, November 12. According to the PIL, the movie may infringe the privacy of Sukumara Kurup, the criminal on whom the story is based.

The Kerala High Court has issued notices to the Centre, the state government, Interpol, and film producers in response to the PIL, according to The Indian Express. The court, however, has not issued a stay order on the film.

Dulquer, who plays the titular role in Kurup, earlier shared that “it has been a long ambitious yet arduous journey with Kurup." It took several years in ideation, nearly one year for filming and many months of post-production, and then the pandemic. Dulquer, also a playback singer and film producer, said that Kurup is like his second child. The star added that there is nothing he hasn’t or wouldn’t do for the film to become the best version of itself. “We as a team have fought many battles internally and externally to bring it together. And I pray and hope you all give it wings. And it reaches great heights," the 35-year-old said.

Kurup traces the activities of one of the country’s most wanted criminals. The character of Chacko will be played by Tovino Thomas. The film also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, and Maya Menon in important roles. Up next, Dulqer has a Tamil rom-com, directed by Brinda. The film will also star Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. He also has Salute and Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha lined up.

