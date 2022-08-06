Dulquer Salmaan to Dev Mohan: Malayalam Stars Who Have Worked in Tollywood

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s Sita Ramam was released in theatres on August 5 and the film is getting a good response from the audiences as well as the critics. The film marks Mrunal Thakur’s Telugu debut and also features Rashmika Mandanna in an important role.

This is not the first time that any Malayalam star is getting appreciated for his Telugu movie. Apart from Dulquer, many actors from Mollywood have made a mark in Tollywood. The list also includes superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Here is a look at the top Malayalam stars who have worked in Telugu films.

Dulqer Salmaan- Dulqer Salmaan, who has already made a name for himself in Malayalam film industry, made his debut in Tollywood with Mahanati. The 2018 film based on the life of actress Savitri was a big hit. The film was written and directed by Nag Ashwin. Dulqer played the role of Gemini Ganesan in the movie.

Mammootty- In his five decade long career in the film industry, he has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English language movies. He made his debut in Tollywood with Swathi Kiranam, which was released in 1992. Since then he has worked in many Telugu films including Surya Putrulu and Yatra.

Fahadh Faasil- Fahadh started his career in Malayalam film industry in 2002 and went on to work in both Tamil and Telugu films. He has also worked in Bollywood. He has won many National Film Awards, Kerala State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards South for his work. Fahadh played an important role in the blockbuster movie Pushpa:The Rise, which became the highest grossing film of 2021.

Mohanlal- Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has appeared in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada language films in his long career. His debut in the Telugu industry was with director Priyadarshan’s Gandeevam in 1994. Later he gave superhits like Manamantha and Janatha Garage. Janatha Garage also featured Junior NTR in the lead role.

Suresh Gopi- Suresh has appeared in a few Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bollywood films. He is known for his Telugu films Anthima Verdict (1998) and Aa Okkadu (2009).

Jayaram- He acted in Tollywood films like Ala Vaikunthapuramulo and then in Bhagmati.

Dev Mohan- He made debut in Tollywood opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the movie, Sakunthalam. The film was directed by Gunasekhar.

