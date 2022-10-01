Dulquer Salmaan Turns Hot Gangster For King of Kotha, Impresses Fans With His Killer Looks

The first look poster of Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan’s mass entertainer, ‘King of Kotha’ has been released. On Saturday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and shared the poster, leaving everyone super excited for the film. The poster depicted Dulquer in a blazing hot never-seen-before gangster avatar. He sported a shirt and was seen sitting inside a car, smoking a cigarette. Don’t forget to miss his messy hair and killer expressions!

Sharing the poster, Dulquer wrote, “This is a film we truly believe in and are pulling all stops to bring to you the best theatrical experience while staying true to its narrative."

Needless to say, the poster has left fans super excited. While some have already declared that the movie will be a ‘blockbuster’, others praise Dulquer for his versatility. “Look at the intensity in those eyes. My man has evolved so much," one of the fans Tweeted. Another social media user wrote, “Wow, awesome! Something new again! The way you choose so many different roles is commendable!👏 New movie = new DQ everytime."

King of Kotha is an action drama which is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The film will be directed by debutant Abhilash Joshiy, who is the son of veteran director Joshiy. The first schedule of the shoot is moving at a brisk pace in Karaikudy, Tamil Nadu. Along with Dulquer, the film boasts of a star-studded ensemble, details of which will be announced soon.

Speaking about the association, Dulquer Salmaan, “Wayfarer Films is proud to associate with Zee Studios for their maiden venture into the Malayalam film industry with our film “King Of Kotha" ! Zee Studios has been associated with some of the biggest industry hits across languages nationwide and it’s a privilege to partner with them to produce some of the best content we wish to bring to all of you. From pre-production to now beginning principle photography, we feel we have found the best team with aligned interests to achieve our vision to the best of our abilities".

King of Kotha’s first look promises a visual treat for the audience as Dulquer is set to repeat his victory after blockbusters across languages like Sita Ramam, Chupp, Kannum Kannum Kollayadithal and Kurup.

