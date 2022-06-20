Dulquer Salmaan Unveils Motion Poster, Release Date Of Pyali

On the 20th death anniversary of NF Varghese, Dulquer Salmaan has announced the release date of Pyali, which marks the first production of the late Malayalam actor’s family. The actor launched a motion poster of Pyali and also announced the release date of the film.

In the caption, remembering the late actor, Salmaan wrote, “Today marks 20 years since we lost NF Varghese, the legendary actor par excellence. While remembering him in our hearts, we Wayfarer Films and NF Varghese Pictures, are super excited to bring you the heartwarming story of Pyali."

“#Pyali Worldwide Release On July 8th, 2022 @babithamath @ dqswayfarerfilms @ nfvarghesepictures @ pyalimovie."

Directed by debutant directors Babita and Rinn, the film is slated to hit theatres on July 8. The film is headlined by child actor Barbie Sharma and is said to have elements of drama, adventure, and thriller.

The story of the film revolves around a Kashmiri-born five-year-old girl named Pyali and her brother Ziyah, played by newbie George Jacob. The film portrays a strong bond between the brother and sister and how they all by themselves tackle several obstacles in their life. The film has won the Best Child Actor and Best Art Direction awards at the Kerala State Film Awards 2021.

Barbie has previously starred in the Hindi films like Baaghi 2, Bharat, and a few television serials, while Jacob was selected for the role after auditioning hundreds of children. The theme of the film is captivating to not only children but adults as well. The film also stars Sreenivasan, Mamukoya, Appani Sarath, Rafi, Altaf Salim, Sujith Shankar and Aadukalam Murugadoss in pivotal roles.

