Dulquer Salmaan's Anniversary Wish for Wife Amal Sufiya is Everything Sweet and Mushy, See Here

South Superstar Dulquer Salmaan has been riding the wave of success with his 2022 Blockbuster hit Sita Ramam. Not only did the film garner huge numbers at the Box Office, but it was also critically praised by critics and audiences alike. Besides acting, Dulquer is also head over heels for his wife Amal Sufiya and the adorable couple often post glimpses from their personal life on social media. Following the same trajectory, the Chup actor wished his beau a happy anniversary with an endearing social media post.

On Thursday, Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle to share a bunch of pictures with Amal. While in the first pic, the duo can be seen posing for the camera in sunglasses and breezy summer outfits, another one was a selfie with Dulquer rocking a cap as they smiled for the camera. The third picture shows the Solo actor sitting next to Amal with a red backdrop. He holds his wife’s hands lovingly as they twinned in shades of black. But it’s the caption that melted everyone’s heart in which he poured his heart out unbashedly for his lady love. He wrote, “Super late post! But you know todays been crazy. But is it even our anniversary if it’s not on the gram? Happy Eleven Years Am! I don’t know where the time went. Or when my beard turned grey. Or when you joined a school moms group. Or when we bought our own house. When I look back at these milestones, once they seemed like someone else’s story. But here we are now. Writing our own."

Advertisement

He also added, “To many more of these. And parenting and everything else that delay these posts each year. Here’s to us! #dQnA #elevenyearsandcounting #anniversary #latepost #parentstoaprincess #celebratingus #iasked #yousaidyes #herewearenow #wheredidthetimego."

Wishing the couple on this happy occasion, his Sita Ramam co-actress Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Happy Anniversary!" Kajal Aggarwal commented, “Aww happy anniversary lovelies!" Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, “Happiness in truckloads!" Diana Penty said, “Happy Anniversary, you guys! ♥️" Even Amaal responded with “Love you!!(three heart emojis)!

Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan and architect Amal Sufiya had an arranged marriage on December 22, 2011. Amal comes from a North Indian Muslim family settled in Chennai. The couple has a daughter Maryam born in May 2017.

Read all the Latest Movies News here