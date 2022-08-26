Dulquer Salmaan's Hey Sinamika Gets a TV Premiere on Colors Tamil; Details Inside

Hey Sinamika, the directorial debut of National Award-winning choreographer-turned-filmmaker Brinda, will have its world television premiere on Colors Tamil on August 28, at 2 pm. The light-hearted romantic comedy is headlined by Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. It also showcases the talents of Nakshatra Nagesh, actor Yogi Babu, and stand-up comedian Abhishek Kumar in supporting roles. The film opened in theatres on March 3 to mixed reviews.

Commenting on the film’s premiere, director Brinda said, “I am very happy that my first film Hey Sinamika, which I have been associated with for a long time, will be aired in Colors Tamil. The title of the film is a tribute to my Guru Mani Ratnam’s ‘O Kadhal Kanmani’. Our team worked tirelessly to make this film a hit. I am sure that the film will be well received and appreciated on television as it was received in theatres. A must-watch with the family, especially for the newlyweds."

About this film, Dulquer Salmaan said, “Hay Sinamika is one of my favourite films. Director Brinda chose me for her debut film. I played very soft characters in my earlier films, but playing an excessively doting husband without becoming annoying to the audience was extremely difficult. I had to strike a balance between being a bit edgy and innocent in this film."

Dulquer further expressed his gratitude to director Brinda for shaping his character and his co-stars Aditi and Kajal for supporting it. He also hoped that with the world television premiere “viewers are going to experience loads of fun and sentiment this weekend."

Dulquer and Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen playing the role of husband and wife. The storyline of the film revolves around their relationship after marriage and the problems they face when another woman (played by Kajal) enters their life. The film bankrolled by Jio Studios marks its foray into the Tamil film industry.

