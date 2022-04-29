Dulquer Salmaan's 'Knees Are Wobbly' As He Poses For Picture By Dad Mammootty; Aditi Rao Hydari Reacts

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, taking to his official Instagram account on Friday, dropped a series of uber-cool pictures of himself striking a pose in the camera. However, the great part about the pictures is that they were clicked by megastar and Dulquer’s father Mammootty. Despite appearing super cool and stylish in the pictures, Dulquer revealed that he was super nervous and “wobbly" at his knees because it was his father behind the camera, asking him to pose perfectly.

Needless to say, the actor is blessed with all, whether it’s winning looks, superb acting prowess, or impeccable style. Although he can slay everything effortlessly, Dulquer’s latest picture screamed simplicity and comfort. And yet again, the actor swooned us all, as he donned a burnt orange and black shaded tie-dye shirt and sported a rough beard look. Dulquer can be seen passing his sweet contagious smile at the camera. In the first picture, he can be seen standing by the window. The second one was clicked with the actor seated in a chair. And the third picture is a close-up shot of Dulquer.

Advertisement

While posting the pictures on his Instagram account, the actor wrote in the caption, “When senior tells you to, “Catch the light" “Look at the camera," “Don’t fake smile." And your knees are wobbly because it’s him behind the Lens. Dulquer’s latest pictures were an instant hit, as not only his fans but several celebrations showered him with love in the comments section. His Hey Sinamika co-star Aditi Rao Hydari dropped a hugging emoticon. Actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh dropped a handful of heart-eye emoticons. Actor Anson Paul wrote, “So cute you looking bro, capture by the Best Mammootty," and ended his comment with a heart emoticon.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on his work front, next the actor will be seen in Raj and DK’s web series Guns & Gulaabs, which will also feature Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Besides this, Dulquer has R Balki’s Chup- Revenge of the Artist. The Hindi film will also feature Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.