Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup to Release in Canada

Unlike Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films, Malayalam films are not released in most theaters across the US, UK, Canada and Australia due to the fewer audiences for these movies in these countries. However, Malayalam films do get more theatrical releases in Gulf countries when compared to other language films. The main reason behind this is that there are more Malayalee workers in the Arab countries.

Meanwhile, several regional media reports suggest that for the first time Dulquer Salmaan’s long-awaited upcoming film Kurup will be released in theaters across Canada.

The film was earlier supposed to release on May 28 this year, but due to the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the release was postponed. The makers of the film announced that the worldwide release of the movie is scheduled for November 12.

According to the producers of the movie, the film has been made with a budget of Rs 35 crore and it is the most expensive project of Dulquer’s career so far.

Kurup is the first Malayalam film to be released in Kerala after the state government announced to re-open theaters. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film narrates the story of Sukumara Kurup, Kerala’s most wanted criminal.

Sukumara Kurup was a family man and he scripted his own death by murdering a man named Chacko in order to collect the insurance money. The incident occurred in 1984 and he is missing and untraced since then.

The film also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Bharath Niwas, and Shine Tom Chacko. There is a lot of anticipation among the fans for the film.

On the work front, Dulquer currently has many films in his pipeline including Salute, Hey Sinamika, King of Kotha, Othiram Kadakam and an untitled Telugu film.

