Dulquer Salmaan's Overwhelming Birthday Note For His Wife Amal Sufiya Will Melt Your Heart

South star Dulquer Salmaan has been riding the wave of success with his latest hit Sita Ramam. Not only did the film garner big numbers at the Box Office, it was also critically praised by critics and audiences alike. Besides being a successful actor, Dulquer is also a dedicated husband to wife Amal Sufiya. The adorable couple often post glimpses from their personal life on social media. Following the same trajectory, as Amal turned 38, this month, her doting beau had some lovely words for her in his arsenal.

On Sunday, the Karwaan actor took to his Instagram handle to share a number of endearing pictures with his wife. In most of them, the lovebirds can be seen posing for the camera as they are all smiles. Along with such beautiful snaps, Dulquer also penned a heartfelt and loved-up note for his ladylove.

He wrote in the caption, “Wishing my dearest Am, the happiest birthday! This marks a dozen that we’ve celebrated together. Where did all this time go ? I’m getting older but you look the same. Thank you for holding fort when I’m constantly away. For making sure Marie has one parent who doubles up as both. For all the new chapters you help write in the book of our lives. And forever discovering the world with me. I hope you have the best birthday. Just as you like it. Simple, sweet and surrounded by your people and full of love. Happy birthday again boo. I love you for a long time!"

Several south celebs like Kalyani Priyadarshan, Raashii Khanna, Vikram Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal responded with endearing comments. Even the fans of the Mollywood superstar were kind enough to drop birthday wishes. While one of them wrote, “Happy Birthday to her!", others spammed with red heart emojis.

Dulquer Salmaan and architect Amal Sufiya had an arranged marriage on December 22, 2011. Amal comes from a North Indian Muslim family settled in Chennai. The couple has a daughter Maryam born in May 2017.

