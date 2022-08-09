Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam Grosses Rs 25 Crore in Three Days

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan’s Telugu film Sita Ramam is making great strides at the box office worldwide. The period romantic drama, helmed by Hanu Raghavpudi, hit the theatres on August 5. Sita Ramam is getting rave views from the film critics and it is also seeing a good footfall at the theatres. The positive reviews have boosted its box office collection too.

In its opening weekend, this Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur-starrer managed to gross over Rs 25 crore at the box office. To celebrate the success of his latest film, Dulquer penned a sweet note for his fans in a tweet. He shared a quote by Prabhas, which read, “Theatres are our temples" and added, “This is just your love."

The success of Sita Ramam has proven to add a feather in Dulquer Salmaan’s cap. It is remarkable for a Malayalam actor to create such a buzz in Tollywood. With Sita Ramam, the actor has now established a distinct place for himself in the hearts of the Telugu audiences. The film also marks Mrunal Thakur’s debut in Telugu industry. The actress has already made a name for herself in Hindi and Marathi film industries.

The film is written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Sumanth and Rashmika Mandanna are playing important roles in the film. Alongside them, the film’s star cast also includes Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhumika Chawla, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma, among others. Sita Ramam has been co-produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. Its music has been composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

The film is shot across various scenic locales in Hyderabad, Kashmir and Russia. The plot of this period romantic drama follows Lieutenant Ram on his quest to unveil the identity of the mysterious woman who sends anonymous love letters to him.

