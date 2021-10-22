Dune and The French Dispatch Starring Timothée Chalamet Clash in Theatres; All You Need to Know About the Films

With the Covid-19 pandemic halting the entertainment industry for the last two years, it is always a delight when a film releases in theatres now. The old excitement of flocking to our nearby cinema halls in large numbers is now replaced by a more cautionary approach. However, watching a film is still the most enjoyable on the big screen. With theatres slowly opening up in most states of India, some highly anticipated films are also making their way to our country. In fact, two of the biggest films of the year, Dune and The French Dispatch, are releasing in theatres on the same day, i.e. October 22, 2021.

Dune is an adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. This is the second adaptation of the book. The first, directed by David Lynch in 1984, was not a commercial success but have received newfound appreciation over the years. Villeneuve’s version is a visual spectacle to say the least. Dune will see its actors battle it out over giant desert landscapes. The sandstorm on the trailer also created a lot of buzz. The film will chronicle Paul Atreides, a crown prince and son of Leto Atreides and Lady Jessica. The family tries to conquer another planet Arrakis to rule over it, however, it does not come easy for Paul. Intergalactic travel is always cool for the audience.

Advertisement

On the other hand, The French Dispatch is not as flashy, but it is not understated by any means. Wes Anderson can make an abandoned warehouse look pretty, and in this film he intersperses black-and-white frames with colour, making the most simple settings a joyride. The French Dispatch is set in a fictionalized French city, where an American newspaper functions. The journalists there receive a love letter, which sends them on the journey of discovering three unique tales, all published under ‘The French Dispatch.’ The filmmaker has said that it is inspired by his love for the New Yorker, and an homage to journalists.

While a clash between two films in the middle of the pandemic seems risky, both these films have a loyal audience, who are waiting with baited breaths to watch it in theatres. Both these films have faired extremely well during their Film Festival run. The French Dispatch took Cannes Film Festival by storm with an overwhelming amount of positive reviews. On the other hand, Dune, which premiered in Venice Film Festival got one of the longest standing ovations in the festival’s history.

That is topped by the fact that they are both multi-starrers. Dune stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson along with Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Chalamet also stars in The French Dispatch, along with Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Owen Wilson, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Tony Revolori, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Alex Lawther, Liev Schreiber, Jason Schwartzman Willem Dafoe, Elisabeth Moss, Christoph Waltz, Stephen Park, Benicio Del Toro and Adrien Brody, among others.

Advertisement

Apart from that, both these films are helmed by master filmmakers who don’t have a record of letting their audience down. Dune is directed by Denis Villeneuve, who has made films like Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, Sicario and Prisoners in the past. He is best known for making larger-than-life productions which are rooted in deeply humane stories. Dune, too, beneath all the epic sci-fi flashiness, talks about human nature.

Advertisement

Read: Excited For Dune? Here are 5 Other Denis Villeneuve Films You Should Watch

Advertisement

On the other hand is Wes Anderson, who is known for his eccentric, whimsical and masterful projects that are sure to have symmetry and off-beat humour. The filmmaker has made The Royal Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr Fox, The Grand Budapest Hotel among many other critically acclaimed films. All of his work have garnered a cult status, while also enjoying success during their run time.

Hence, it is difficult to predict if one film will do better at the box-office. While on the surface level, Dune is more in the consciousness of people due to extensive promotions by Warner Bros. On the other hand, sci-fi magnum opus like Dune are more likely to mint more money at the box-office. However, Wes Anderson’s work attracts cinephiles. His style of filmmaking has been a benchmark for many. If The French Dispatch is as good as The Grand Budapest Hotel, nothing can stop it from being successful.

Advertisement

Read: Viral Outfit of ‘The French Dispatch’ Cast at Cannes Triggers Meme Fest

Advertisement

In a nutshell, it is an exciting time for cinemagoers to choose between two major productions at the same time. At the end of the day, the success of each film boils down to a viewer’s personal discretion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.