Duniya Vijay to Play Villain in Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK 107

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is enjoying the success of his last release Akhanda, is all set to start shooting for his next, tentatively titled NBK107. Now, the makers have roped in Kannada popular actor Duniya Vijay to play the role of villain in this movie. The movie will mark Duniya Vijay’s Tamil debut. Director Gopichand Mallineni of Krack fame is helming the film.

In a tweet, director Gopichand Malineni welcomed Vijay on board. Praising Duniya Vijay, the director said that the actor would redefine villainy.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house which is bankrolling the film, also welcomed Duniya Vijay for a “powerful role."

The production house has said that the next update of the movie will be announced on January 5, 2022.

NBK 107 will mark the first collaboration between Gopichand and Balakrishna. Shruti Haasan, who has appeared in Gopichand’s directorial Baupu (2016) and Krack (2021), is also part of the project. According to makers, the film will be a mass commercial entertainer.

NBK 107 is expected to go on the floors this month. Music composer SS Thaman has been roped in by the makers to compose its music. The film will be produced on a massive scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

Talking about the crew, Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography. Acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra has been roped in to write the dialogues. National Award-winning craftsman Navin Nooli is in charge of the editing, while A.S. Prakash is the production designer.

Balakrishna was last seen in the Telugu action film Akhanda which was released on December 2, 2021. The film has grossed over Rs 100 crore and emerged as the highest grosser in Balakrishna’s career.

