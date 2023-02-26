Dunki Director Rajkumar Hirani Calls Shah Rukh Khan a 'Complete Charmer'; Here's Why

After the success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan fans are now eagerly waiting for his new two big projects - Jawaan and Dunki. The shooting of the latter, directed by Rajkumar Hirani is currently underway. Recently, Hirani talked about SRK and revealed how the actor prepares at home and for Dunki and sends videos to him. The director also called King Khan a ‘complete charmer’ and shared how the actor surprised him by coming at 7 am to shoot.

“He (SRK) shoots videos of a scene at his home and sends them to me. There will be 15 ways of how he is going to do this. Before I go on the set, I know what he is going to do. Sometimes I have kept two days for a shoot and he finishes it in two hours. He’s a complete charmer and has great control over the language. He surprised me completely by coming at 7 am to shoot," Rajkummar Hirani told India Today.

Advertisement

“He is also aware that I sleep early. Pooja [Dadlani] (Shah Rukh’s manager) tells him not to keep me up late. So, he calls me early. He keeps teasing me that by the time the shoot is done, he will have converted me. ‘Subah kaun uthta hai?’ (Who wakes up in the morning?) He keeps his team happy. They eat and party together. They are a big family for him. I wish I had worked earlier with him," the director added.

Shah Rukh Khan announced his collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki in April last year. Besides SRK, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. It is for the first time that Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee will be sharing the screen.

Advertisement

At the Red Sea International Festival last year, SRK explained the meaning of Dunki and said, “In English, my film would be called Donkey, it is Donkey. But the way a part of the country pronounces donkey in India, it is ‘dunki’. The Punjabis say it (donkey) like dunki…"

Read all the Latest Movies News here