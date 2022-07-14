Dunki DOP Opens Up on Quitting the Movie, Asserts 'Shah Rukh Khan Had No Involvement’

Shah Rukh Khan, who was away from celluloid for quite some time, left his followers rejoiced after announcing Dunki back in April. The shooting of his forthcoming movie has already hit the floors and previously it was reported that the Director of Photography (DOP) of the film, Amit Roy, called it quits for the film owing to creative differences. Now, in a recent interaction with ETimes, Roy candidly spoke about the reason behind resigning from his position. While doing so, he asserted that Shah Rukh Khan had no involvement whatsoever in his decision of leaving the movie.

Advertisement

Roy revealed that he had already shot for about 19-20 days and his difference in opinions with the director of the film Rajkumar Hirani kept on increasing. Since the duo couldn’t come to terms, Roy reportedly decided that it would be best for him to leave the project. He said “We could not come onto the same page, though we tried a lot. It had reached a point where I thought the friction would keep increasing and our relationship will get spoiled. If both of us are not agreeing on the same thing then it will be problematic for the film."

During the same interaction, Roy emphasized that the lead actor of the film Shah Rukh Khan had nothing to do with his decision. When asked if the superstar ever tried to mend their problem, Roy stated that he chose not to interfere or meddle with his opinion as a gentleman. He confirmed, “It was a thing between a director and DOP. SRK is anyway too gentlemanly to get into that relationship. Neither would he have asked Raju sir to shoot with me nor would he have had any other opinion on it. He was not a factor in my decision."

Advertisement

After his exit from the film, it was DOP CK Muraleedharan who quickly stepped in to save the day. Speaking of Roy, he is currently working on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. While concluding the interaction, the DOP asserted that there’s no clash between Dunki and Animal. He also candidly added that leaving the film was an amicable decision and that there aren’t any hard feelings at all.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.