Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's First Look From Raju Hirani Film Leaks Online; See Here

A new picture from the sets of Dunki has leaked online showing Taapsee Pannu and Shah Rukh Khan’s first looks in the film. The actors are collaborating for the first time with the Rajkumar Hirani film. They are currently shooting the film in London.

The new leaked picture features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the streets of London. SRK is down on one knee with a confused expression on his face. He holds a bag in his hands. On the other hand, Taapsee sports a big smile while a bag is on her shoulder. It seems like the duo is off on a journey together.

The picture lands on the internet a few days after a close look at Shah Rukh from the film had leaked online. In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan sported a messy look while he waited for the shot. Wearing a plaided shirt that is half tucked in, Shah Rukh’s hair was messy in the picture. The actor was surrounded by the crew. Taapsee and Raju Hirani were nowhere to be seen in the picture.

It was reported that Shah Rukh Khan along with his co-star Taapsee Pannu and director Rajkumar Hirani would be flying to London and Europe for a shooting schedule. Dunki is reportedly about a Punjabi boy who immigrates to Canada. It is stated that the theme of this movie is immigration across borders. The movie will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023. Shahrukh’s wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film.

Besides Dunki, Shah Rukh has two other releases in the pipeline. These include his comeback project Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara. All three movies are slated to release in 2023. While Pathaan is slated to release in January, Jawan is a June release and Dunki is set for a December release.

