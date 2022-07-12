Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's Film's DOP Quits Due to Creative Differences With Rajkumar Hirani?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki might be releasing next year but the film has already created a buzz. The film marks the superstar’s first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and also with actress Taapsee Pannu. However, it is now being reported that the DOP of the film, Amit Roy has decided to quit. Speaking to Etimes, Roy said, “Yes, I am not doing ‘Dunki’ anymore. I shot for 18-19 days and quit. Raju Hirani and I had some creative differences. We both couldn’t see from the same angle. But let me tell you that the parting was very amicable. We both sat down and then I quit. Honestly, I didn’t want it to reach a stage of friction."

Advertisement

Roy has been a part of films like Love Aajkal 2, Sarkar and Sarkar Raj.

He further told the publication that he had a great time with Hirani while shooting for a song in his film Sanju and also during their ad shoots. “But you see, an ad is a collaborative effort wherein the client’s vision also matters. But when it comes to a film, it is the director’s vision," he added.

He also informed the publication that his shots will be retained. ETimes further reported that Pankaj came in as a stop-gap arrangement and post him, C K Muraleedharan has taken over.

Meanwhile, after 4 long years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback with three upcoming movies in 2023. The year is supposed to kick-start with Sidhharth Anand’s Pathaan, followed by Atlee Kumar’s Jawan ending with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Advertisement

A couple of months ago, a picture of the superstar had gone viral with Rajkumar Hirani, which fans speculated to be from the sets of Dunki. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over SRK and a lot of them pointed out that the look he sported was similar to his looks in films like Veer Zaara or Swades. Both the films were released in 2004.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.