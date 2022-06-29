Home » News » Movies » Dunki: Taapsee Pannu Calls Working With Shah Rukh Khan 'Golden Opportunity'

Taapsee Pannu opened up about working with the King Khan of Bollywood and said that a lot of Shah Rukh Khan films became the first few films she had seen.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 29, 2022, 12:31 IST

Actress Taapsee Pannu will be teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan for his film Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Reportedly based on immigration, the film will be released on the big screen next year. In a recent interview, the Rashmi Rocket actress opened up about working with the King Khan of Bollywood and said that a lot of SRK films became the first few films she had seen.

“For me, introduction to films happened in college. I haven’t seen many films in theatre in school (days) because we would hardly watch films in my house… So, a lot of Shah Rukh Khan films became my first few films that I have seen," the actress told PTI.

She continued, “When you end up getting the opportunity to work with him, it becomes the golden opportunity. And combine with the fact that it is going to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, whose films are classics, it doesn’t get better. I don’t know how will I even ever up it."

Taapse also said that SRK comes from Delhi, the same place as her and started from scratch. “I don’t miss the opportunity to tell him everytime that he is someone who we consider very personal. Even before I met him, his journey felt too personal because of how he started and built an empire for himself," she further added.

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in the film Shabaash Mithu, which is based on the Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. She also has a series of projects lined up including the Tamil Films Jana Gana Mana and Alien and the Hindi films Dobaara, Blurr and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

Talking of Shah Rukh Khan, he will make his comeback on the big screen next year with his much-anticipated release Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara.

