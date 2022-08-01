Dushara Vijayan’s love for Saree will leave you impressed

Adorable Tamil diva Dushara Vijayan is waiting for the release of her upcoming movie Natchathiram Nagargirathu. The film’s teaser was released recently and it has created excitement among Dushara Vijayan fans. The Pa Ranjith directorial is said to be revolving around the character played by Dushara. Kalidas Jayaram and Kalaiarasan are playing the lead roles opposite Dushara.

The actress is also known for her style statements and she often shares her photos and videos on Instagram in different looks. Dushara recently shared a few photos from her latest photoshoot and she is looking stunning in a purple saree.

She completed her look with being simple by just keeping her hair untied. She nailed the look with her beauty and simplicity. Dushara chose a simple sleeveless blouse of matching colour.

Recently, in another video shared on Instagram, she gave jaw-dropping shots with her intense look. In the video, she appeared like a sweet, innocent, fragile young woman.

Dushara’s love for saree can be seen from her photos on Instagram. Recently, the actress shared a few pics in a yellow saree. She paired it with a red sleeveless blouse. She completed her look by keeping her hair tied and a minimal make up. The double mirror work on the saree gave her a gorgeous look.

In a recent award ceremony, she chose to wear a white colour saree with floral motifs. Dushara picked very plain and basic saree. She still managed to ooze elegance and make us fall in love with her styles. Her makeup game was on point with a flawless base, blush, dewy glow and matte red lips.

On the work front, Dushara entered the film industry with the Tamil film Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, which was released in 2019. She portrayed the role of Mariyamma in the 2021 movie Sarpatta Parambarai directed by Pa Ranjith. She is awaiting the release of her next film Natchathiram Nagargirathu, which is expected to hit theatres in November. She also has Vasanthabalan’s thriller Aneethi in the pipeline.

