Dussehra 2022: Adipurush's Prabhas Performs Aarti Before Ravan Dahan In Delhi, Channels His Inner Ram

Dussehra 2022: The iconic Ravan Dahan at the Ramlila Maidan, in Delhi, got a filmy touch courtesy of Prabhas. The Adipurush star made his way to participate in the special prayers and even wielded the bow and arrow at the annual Ravan Dahan ceremony. Playing Lord Ram in his upcoming film, there seemed to better place for Prabhas to be on Dussehra.

In videos that are surfacing online, Prabhas was seen participating in a special puja ahead of the Ravan Dahan ceremony. He then made his way to the stage where several fans met him and showered him with love. As the Ravan Dahan muhurat approached, the organisers requested Prabhas to wield the bow and arrow, kicking off the ceremony. Prabhas channelled his inner Lord Ram and shot an arrow from the stage.

The teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush was released at a mega event in Ayodhya on Sunday. However, it has left netizens disappointed and upset. Om Raut’s directorial, which will present Prabhas and Saif as Lord Ram and Ravana, is now getting trolled on social media for its ‘poor VFX’.

What has disappointed the most is Saif’s look as Ravana. With short hair and beard, netizens are now questioning if the actor will be playing Ravana or Alauddin Khilji in the film. The film has also been criticised for ‘wrongly depicting’ Hindu deities.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra warned the makers of Adipurush of legal action for showing religious figures in the `wrong’ way and asked them to remove it. “I have seen the trailer of Adipurush. There are objectionable scenes in it," Mishra said as reported by Indian Express, speaking with reporters recently. He said that the ‘dresses and look of Hindu deities’ are unacceptable and wants the team to rectify it as soon as possible.

