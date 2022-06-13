Dwayne Johnson After Black Adam Trailer Received 'Staggering Response': 'Can't Thank You Enough'

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is revelling in the success of Black Adam’s trailer reaction. The 50-year-old has shared a video on social media thanking his fans for expressing all the love, following the trailer launch of his upcoming DC Films movie. The actor recorded the message from his gym and said, “Two words. Black Adam. And another two words, most importantly. Thank you, thank you around the world that your global reaction and response to our world premiere trailer of Black Adam yesterday was staggering." He continued, “Staggering 98 percent positive review and reaction. 98 percent around the world. Holy shit."

The former WWE wrestler said that although he has delivered many hits in his acting career, like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and Hobbes & Shaw. The reaction to his latest movie where he plays the role of a superhero has put Black Adam in “another stratosphere."

He went on to add that he cannot thank his fans enough to know what the movie means for him since it is one of his passion projects. Dwayne also said that the movie has been ten years in the making and the initial response to the first trailer of the movie that came out last week was overwhelming. The actor also promised that Black Adam will be ushering in a new era in the DC Universe.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film will be released in theatres on October 21. Besides Dwayne, the superhero movie also casts Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui.

The trailer of the movie was released on June 8 and gives the viewers a glimpse of the mighty superhero played by Dwayne. Black Adam narrates the story of a man who was enslaved for 5,000 years and how his time in slavery blessed him with some impressive supernatural powers.

