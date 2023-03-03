Dwayne Johnson And Noah Centenio’s Black Adam To Stream On Prime Video From THIS Date

DC Extended Universe fans are in for a thrilling journey with an upcoming action-adventure film. Black Adam which had its theatrical release back in 2022, is all set to stream on Prime Video from March 15. Helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the anti-hero film will take its viewers on a thrilling journey with its mesmerising performances and action-packed visuals.

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson in the role of Teth Adam who was bestowed with the powers of almighty gods. In ancient Kahndaq, (a fictional Middle-eastern country), he was imprisoned for nearly 5,000 years for misusing his powers.

The film takes us on a journey of a now freed Black Adam on a rampage to serve his unique form of justice originating from deep-rooted rage, challenged by modern-day heroes of The Justice Society – Starring Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Mohammed Amer, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

Advertisement

Earlier in an interview with a Hollywood portal, Dwayne revealed what made him say yes to Black Adam. “It’s been 15 years since we first started talking about Black Adam. It’s been seven years since we all agreed—Seven Bucks Productions and Warner Bros. and DC—that we were going to make Black Adam. What excited me about it was delivering a character in the superhero genre that had never been seen before. No actors had played Black Adam. In addition, but more important, is the opportunity to disrupt the superhero genre. You have a character like Black Adam, who is, depending on how you interpret his philosophies—is he a superhero, an antihero, or just a bad dude? Now, the difference is in Superman there’s a code of ethics that Superman abides by, which is why he is the greatest superhero. Superman won’t kill anyone. Black Adam, on the other hand, you can’t finish your sentence if you mean harm to him or his family," he shared.

From New Line Cinema, this is the first-ever film to explore the story of Black Adam, based on the character from DC. Created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck, the Collet-Serra directed film is from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani,

Black Adam will be available to stream on Prime Video starting March 15, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here