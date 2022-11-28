Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Used to Steal King-Sized Snickers Bars, Makes Sweet Redemptive Gesture

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock recently reminisced about his childhood days and opened up about stealing chocolate bars every day from a local store. At the time the Hollywood actor was merely fourteen and broke, he revealed that these chocolate bars would complete his pre-workout diet. However, decades later, The Rock went on a conquest to right his wrong in a sweet gesture of apology for shoplifting. In a video posted by the actor on Instagram, the 50-year-old said, “I have been waiting decades to get ready to do what I’m going to do now. When I was 14 years old every day I used to stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn’t afford to buy one.”

He added how the cashier of the store was seemingly aware of his heartless crime but never ended up busting him up. “That was my pre-workout food and I did that for almost a year, every day. So I had to come back, and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves,” he explained in the video. The clip showcases The Rock buying the entire stock of Snickers chocolate bars from the same local store. In the next moment, he also offers his kind help to other customers by paying for their purchases as well.

After spending a total of $298, the actor lauds the shop assistant, “Thank you so much, I appreciate you.” However, instead of taking the snickers home, he leaves them on the counter asking the shop assistant to give them to people who look like they’re stealing Snickers from the store. “I’m going to leave these here. If somebody looks like they’re stealing a Snickers, give them one of these so they don’t steal,” he continued.

During the outro, The Rock can be seen clicking pictures with fans who gather outside, “After decades of me wanting to come back home to 7-Eleven and try and make good, that felt really good. I’m out, Snickers and 7-Eleven.” Watch the video here:

In the caption of the video, the actor taught his fans how the past cannot be changed, but deeds can be redeemed by doing plenty of good in the present. “We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s face,” he wrote.

On the work front, he was last seen in Jaume Collet-Serra’s DC superhero film Black Adam. He will next be seen in Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Red One.

