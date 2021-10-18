Dybbuk Teaser: Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta Unlock a Box of Horrors in New Film

Emraan Hashmi is making his digital debut with upcoming horror-thriller Dybbuk: The Curse Is Real. The teaser of the film was released by Amazon Prime Video today, which marks the actor’s return to the horror genre after films like Raaz 3 and Ek Thi Daayan. The film, also starring Nikita Dutta, is all set to release on October 29. Written and directed by Jay K, the Amazon Original film is the official remake of 2017 Malayalam blockbuster film Ezra, and the music is given by Clinton Cerejo.

While keeping the Halloween spirit alive, the teaser sets the tone for the season of scary movies. Besides Emraan playing the lead, this film also features Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in prominent roles. The ominous teaser shows Nikita’s character opening a Dybbuk box that has trouble written all over it. What follows next is a series of terrifying events that will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats. The supernatural thriller promises to leave you with an unsettling mystery that looms ahead to unravel.

Emraan shared the teaser on social media, writing, “A mysterious box, an ancient key. If you open this #Dybbuk do you know what will be set free?"

Dybbuk, in Jewish mythology, is a malicious possessing spirit believed to be the dislocated soul of a dead person. It supposedly leaves the host body once it has accomplished its goal, sometimes after being exorcised. The story begins when a newly married woman brings an antique Jewish box into her home. Soon the couple experience paranormal activities. The box is a dybbuk.

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in the suspense thriller Chehre, also starring Amitabh Bachchan. The film was among the few that got a theatrical release after cinemas in certain states opened up. Nikita Dutta has starred in films like Gold, Kabir Singh and The Big Bull.

