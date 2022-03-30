'Dying To Tell You, But Not Now,' Says Pavitra Rishta Actor Priya Marathe; Fans Guess

Priya Marathe is a popular name in Marathi and Hindi television industry. The actor has worked in a bunch of Hindi shows, along with many Marathi films. Having done tremendous work in the field of art, even today, Priya is popular for her work in the Hindi daily soap, titled Pavitra Rishta.

In the show, Priya essayed the role of Ankita Lokhande’s younger sister, Varsha. She was also seen in a comedy circus, and later, the actor played a negative role in the series Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Owing to her stunning looks and superb acting chops, the actor bagged one project after the other in the Marathi industry as well.

Priya is an avid social media user and often shares glimpses of her daily life on Instagram. She keeps her fans updated with her life. Each of her posts receives a lot of attention, but the recent one has left them curious.

Sharing a series of mirror selfies, Priya hinted there is a surprise that she will share with her fans soon. The actor looked stunning as ever, while she struck different poses. “Dying to tell you, but not now," Priya captioned the pictures. While many were left guessing the surprise, others simply adored how gorgeous the actor looked.

Some even predicted that she might announce a new project. A couple of Instagram users opined that the actor might be talking about pregnancy. In the middle of these predictions, a fan went on to ask the actor what she eats as she is getting younger day by day, the comment read, “you are getting younger day by day … what do you eat."

Well, we indeed want to know the reason behind Priya’s stunning looks, but what could be the surprise the actor referred to in her Instagram post?

