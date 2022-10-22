ED Says Jacqueline Fernandez Made an Abortive Bid to Flee India in Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case

Jacqueline Fernandez’s interim bail was extended till November 10 by Patiala House court on Saturday. The actress appeared before the court in Delhi for the hearing of her bail plea that was pending in the extortion case featuring alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She had procured interim bail in the case last month, as the Court has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply to Jacqueline’s bail application.

In its response to Jacqueline’s bail plea, accessed by CNN-News18, the Enforcement Directorate had opposed it, saying the Bollywood actress appears to be deep-pocketed, and can interfere with the ongoing probe. The agency also said that Jacqueline made an abortive bid to flee the country but couldn’t do it because of the issuance of an LOC.

Advertisement

The ED says Jacqueline never cooperated with the investigation, only made disclosure when confronted with evidence. She was informed about Sukesh’s criminal antecedents within 10 days of her introduction to him. The agency has also said that Jacqueline is no ordinary person but a Bollywood actress with huge financial resources and hence high stature and influence.

The actress is gearing up for the release of her film Ram Setu, co-starring Akshay Kumar. Jacqueline took time off to be in Delhi today owing to her alleged involvement in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. The actress has been summoned several times after the conman was arrested in this case. She was granted interim bail last month.

The Enforcement Directorate, while investigating the case, had named Jacqueline as one of the accused as it was alleged that the actress knew of Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s activities. The ED also alleged that Jacqueline knowingly received several luxury gift items from Chandrasekhar. Not only that, her family members too allegedly accepted gifts.

Read all the Latest Movies News here