Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for Coronavirus, to Continue Performances From Home

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram account on Sunday to inform his fans and followers that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The singer wrote in his post that he will be following government-issued Covid appropriate guidelines and wouldn’t be able to attend in person commitments. However, he added that he will be appearing for his pre-planned interviews and performances from his house as many as he can. His latest public performance was at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Earthshot Prize Awards on October 17.

His post read, “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x"

Sheeran was due to appear as a guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’ on November 6. It is not immediately known if he will be replaced or the appearance will be changed to a virtual one, reports Variety. The musician has several concert dates lined up across the UK and Europe, but they don’t commence until April 2022.

However, what will be affected are promotional activities around his new album from his 4th studio album, set to be released on October 29. His latest album ‘=’ or Equals will be his first full solo album since 2017’s blockbuster Divide. About the album, he had said that = is “a coming of age record. I’ve never been more proud of a body of work". He called the album ‘really personal’.

The musician will also read out a bedtime story on UK broadcaster BBC’s ‘CBeebies Bedtime Stories’ program on November 5, available on the CBeebies channel and on BBC iPlayer.

Sheeran will be reading ‘I Talk Like a River’ by Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith.

It’s the story of a boy with a stutter, whose father helps him by explaining that the flow of his words is like a river. The singer experienced a stutter himself as a young boy.

