Eesha Rebba Is A Sight to Behold In This Sequined Mini Dress

Eesha Rebba is a celebrated actress in the Telugu film industry. Besides acting, she is also quite popular for her sartorial choices. Needless to say, the actress often bowls fans over with her impeccable fashion sense. She recently set the internet on fire after sharing a few stunning pictures of herself on Instagram.

In the photos, Eesha looked ravishing in a black sequined mini-dress. She let her outfit do the talking by complementing it with minimal makeup and no accessories, along with a side-parted hairdo.

As soon as the actress shared the photos on social media, several fans took to the comments section of her post to shower her with heaps of compliments. One social media user remarked, “You look beautiful." Another fan gushed, “Stunning looks." A third user noted, “All-time crush." Many others went all heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Check out Eesha Rebba’s Instagram Post below:

Time and again, Eesha leaves fans floored with her fashion statements. Be it western outfits or traditional wear, she can pull off any ensemble like a fashionista. Not so long ago, the actress flaunted a casual winter look in a coat over denim jeans.

Eesha Rebba is known for her performances in Awe! (2018), Savyasachi (2018), and Aravindha Sametha (2018). She has also worked in other popular films like Panileni Puliraju, Raagala 24 Gantallo, and Ami Tumi, among others. The actress made her debut as a leading lady with the 2013 film Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha.

She was last seen in the Malayalam film Ottu, starring Arvind Swamy and Kunchacko Boban in the lead roles. Eesha also made a special appearance in the Tamil film Nitham Oru Vaanam. The actress has been experimenting with her roles and is leaving no stone unturned to make a strong foothold in the film industry.

