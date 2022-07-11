Eid 2022: Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim Celebrate the Occasion With Family, See Happy Pics

Eid is one of the main holy festivals celebrated among the Muslim community which commences with the sighting of the moon. This year South celebrity couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim celebrated the auspicious occasion with great zeal and enthusiasm. Nazriya Nazim also took to social media to share the warm greetings of the festival online, thereby giving fans a glimpse of her close-knit celebration.

Keeping it simple and elegant, Nazim posted a series of happy photos with her husband and family. She opted for a floral pink salwar suit, meanwhile, Faasil looked dapper in a chequered shirt that he paired with denim jeans. Going by the photos, it appears that both Faasil and Nazim had a gala time with their families away from the limelight. The couple shared a contagious smile while striking a series of poses for the camera. Nazim while sharing the sweet greetings of the festival wrote, “Eid Mubarak !!”

Advertisement

Take a look at the new photos below:

Nariya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil met each other on the sets of Anjali Menon’s 2014 movie Bangalore Days. The duo played onscreen husband and wife in the movie and eventually fell head over heels in love with each other. It is reported that it took Faasil some time to convince Nazim and date her. The couple tied the knot in August 2014 at Trivandrum and have been growing strong ever since.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Faasil gained critical reception for his role of IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. He was last seen sharing the screen space with Kamal Haasan in Lokesh Kanagraj’s actioner Vikram. Currently, he has a several projects in his pipeline. He will be seen reprising his role as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the sequel movie Pushpa: The Rule. Besides this, he also has Malyankunju, Maamannan and Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum in his kitty. Speaking of Nazim, she recently made her Telugu debut alongside Nani in the romantic comedy flick, Ante Sundaraniki.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.