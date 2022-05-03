Home » News » Movies » Eid 2022: Lost Kareena Kapoor, Distracted Taimur Ruin Saif Ali Khan, Soha-Kunal Kemmu's Family Pic

Eid 2022: Lost Kareena Kapoor, Distracted Taimur Ruin Saif Ali Khan, Soha-Kunal Kemmu's Family Pic

Kareena Kapoor shares picture from her Eid celebrations.
Kareena Kapoor shares picture from her Eid celebrations.

Kareena Kapoor dropped a picture from her Eid celebrations with Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their children.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: May 03, 2022, 17:54 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans with a family picture featuring Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Saba Ali Khan and the kids — Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya and Jeh. While the picture featured almost all the family members, it was far from a perfect click. In the picture, Kareena appeared to be lost in thought while Taimur was distracted when the happy picture was being taken.

The Veere Di Wedding star shared the family picture and wrote, “Eid Mubarak from the family that is always trying to take the perfect picture …but never has!!! @sakpataudi @sabapataudi @kunalkemmu." The picture also gave fans a glimpse at Kareena, Saif, Soha and Kunal’s Eid outfits.

For the festival, Kareena picked out a simple blue Anarkali while Soha picked out a breezy pink outfit. Meanwhile, Saif and Kunal picked out crisp kurta-pyjama for the occasion. Taimur and Jeh also wore adorable kurta-pyjama while Inaaya appeared to be wearing a lehenga.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Earlier in the day, Soha shared pictures from their Eid preparations. In one picture, Soha, Kunal and Inaaya were seen enjoying a sweet dish while the couple was seen preparing firni in the kitchen in another. “Wishing you and your families peace and prosperity and a very joyous Eid al-Fitr #eidmubarak," Soha captioned the pictures.

Several stars took to Instagram and wished fans on the occasion of Eid. Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, and Huma Qureshi among others took to their respective social media handles and wished fans on the occasion of Eid.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kareena and Saif have a few projects in the making. Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan and has a movie with Hansal Mehta in the pipeline. Saif will be seen Vikram Vedha and Adipurush.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: May 03, 2022, 17:54 IST